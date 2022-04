Morrissey registered an assist in Sunday's 4-1 victory over Colorado.

Morrissey assisted on Adam Lowry's game-tying goal in the third period. The 27-year-old blueliner extended his career-high to 35 points, with 12 goals and 23 assists. Morrissey has averaged 23:43 of ice time while adding 150 hits and 100 blocked shots on Winnipeg's top pairing.