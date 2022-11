Morrissey was held scoreless on two shots, but logged a helper in the Jets' 6-1 loss to the Wild on Wednesday.

Morrissey has now registered at least one assist in seven of his last nine games and has a total of 16 helpers in 18 contests this season. The 27-year-old defenseman has proven to be an elite facilitator and is well on pace to the highest individual point total of his career this year.