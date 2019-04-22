Jets' Josh Morrissey: Looking ahead to 2019-20
Morrissey missed 20 games due to a shoulder injury, but is expected to be 100 percent for training camp, Mitchell Clinton of the Jets' official site reports reports.
Morrissey shook off any lingering issues with his shoulder in order to suit up in the postseason. In six matchups with the Blues, the defenseman logged 19:08 of ice time per game and tallied one assist, eight shots and 12 blocks. Even with the injury, the Calgary native set career highs in assists (25), points (31) and average ice time (22:24) and should push for the 40-point mark in 2019-20.
