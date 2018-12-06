Morrissey (lower body) is a possibility to rejoin the lineup for Friday's matchup with St. Louis, Mike Sawatzky of the Winnipeg Free Press reports.

Despite missing practice Thursday, it appears Morrissey is still in contention to take the ice Friday. Prior to getting hurt, the Calgary native registered four points in his previous six outings. If he is healthy enough to play, Nelson Nogier would be likely be the odd man out -- though Cameron Schilling could also find himself bumped from the lineup if Dustin Byfuglien (concussion) returns as well.