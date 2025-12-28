Morrissey scored a goal and fired four shots on net in Saturday's 4-3 overtime loss to Minnesota.

Morrissey was involved early in Saturday's game as he scored Winnipeg's first goal of the night off a feed from Kyle Connor. With the twine finder, Morrissey is up to six goals, 30 points, 67 shots on net and 68 blocks through 36 outings this season. Both he and Quinn Hughes joined the 30-point-defenseman club yesterday, which currently features seven blueliners. Despite the Jets' struggles as a team, Morrissey has remained as steady as ever and is on pace for his third consecutive 60-point, 100-block season. The 30-year-old blueliner is a high-level option across all fantasy formats for the foreseeable future.