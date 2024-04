Morrissey scored a power-play goal on two shots, added three hits and blocked two shots in Friday's 6-2 loss to the Avalanche in Game 3.

Morrissey has two goals and a helper, as well as six shots on net, four hits and nine blocks through three playoff outings. His tally midway through the second period gave the Jets a 2-1 lead, but the Avalanche rallied and ran away with the win in the third period. Morrissey will continue to provide solid all-around production in a top-pairing role.