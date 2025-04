Morrissey (rest) won't play Sunday versus the Oilers, per Mike McIntyre of the Winnipeg Free Press.

The Jets are locked into the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference, so they are giving Morrissey and a few other players the day off Sunday. It's not yet known if the left-shot blueliner will be in the lineup for Winnipeg's regular-season finale Wednesday against the Ducks.