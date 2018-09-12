Morrissey -- who remains unsigned -- was not among the players listed on the Jets' training camp roster.

Morrissey figures to be part of Winnipeg's top defensive pairing and has missed just one regular-season game over the previous two years. The youngster isn't going to be in contention for the Norris Trophy, but is capable of challenging for the 30-point mark and is solid defensively, which means he will likely eat up big minutes on the blue line -- once he signs a contract and reports to camp.