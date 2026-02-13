Morrissey (undisclosed) will not participate in Canada's final group-stage game versus France on Sunday, Ryan Rishaug of TSN reports.

Canada has already secured the top spot in Group A, securing its advancement to the tournament's quarterfinals round. As such, Morrissey won't need to risk further injury in the last group-stage game. He hasn't been ruled out for the remainder of the Olympics, but it remains to be seen if the defenseman will suit up in the quarterfinals.