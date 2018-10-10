Jets' Josh Morrissey: Notches assist
Morrissey dished out one helper in Tuesday's 2-1 win over the Kings.
Morrissey now has two assists and a plus-3 rating through three games. The 23-year-old blueliner has been working on the top defensive unit and logging 22:12 per game, but he's been left off the power play and likely will be for a while, barring injuries.
