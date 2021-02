Morrissey had two assists and three shots on goal in Wednesday's 3-2 loss to the Oilers.

Morrissey assisted on both of the Jets' goals, scored by Mark Scheifele on the power play in the first period and Neal Pionk in a 4-on-4 situation in the third. The 25-year-old Morrissey is still in search of his first tally this season, but he has nine helpers, 28 shots on net, 21 blocked shots and a minus-1 rating through 16 contests.