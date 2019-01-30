Jets' Josh Morrissey: Notches power-play goal in win
Morrissey recorded his 10th power-play point of the season in Tuesday's 4-3 shootout win over Boston.
Despite playing only 47 seconds on the power play Tuesday night, Morrissey still managed to walk away with a point on the man advantage, scoring his third PP goal of the season. He also dished out a pair of hits and blocked three shots in the win.
