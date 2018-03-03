Morrissey picked up two assists in a 4-3 win over the Red Wings on Friday.

Points have been hard to come by for Morrissey recently. Before this game, he had tallied only two points, both assists, in his last 19 contests. The last time he scored a goal was December 17, 30 games ago. Don't look to the 22-year-old to bolster your fantasy numbers.

