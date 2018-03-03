Jets' Josh Morrissey: Notches two helpers
Morrissey picked up two assists in a 4-3 win over the Red Wings on Friday.
Points have been hard to come by for Morrissey recently. Before this game, he had tallied only two points, both assists, in his last 19 contests. The last time he scored a goal was December 17, 30 games ago. Don't look to the 22-year-old to bolster your fantasy numbers.
More News
-
Jets' Josh Morrissey: Garners helper Sunday•
-
Jets' Josh Morrissey: Garners assist Tuesday•
-
Jets' Josh Morrissey: Racks up double-digit hits•
-
Jets' Josh Morrissey: Sees minutes drop versus Minnesota•
-
Jets' Josh Morrissey: Garners assist for Canada•
-
Jets' Josh Morrissey: Playing in Worlds for Canada•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...