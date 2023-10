Morrissey scored a power-play goal on two shots, dished an assist and added two PIM in Saturday's 3-2 overtime win over the Oilers.

Morrissey began the comeback effort with his first-period tally, then helped end it when he set up Mark Scheifele in overtime. This was Morrissey's second multi-point effort in five contests this season. The star defenseman is up to one goal, five assists, 15 shots on net, seven hits, five blocked shots, six PIM and a plus-1 rating.