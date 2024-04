Morrissey scored a goal on three shots, added an assist, blocked two shots and levied four hits in Monday's 4-3 win over the Kings.

Morrissey's goal was his first since March 3. He had eight helpers over the 14 contests between tallies, and he also set up a Sean Monahan goal in Monday's win. Morrissey is up to nine goals, 61 points, 188 shots on net, 97 blocked shots, 86 hits and a plus-25 rating through 75 appearances in another standout campaign.