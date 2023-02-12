Morrissey scored a goal on two shots, dished an assist, went plus-2, added three hits and blocked three shots in Saturday's 4-1 win over the Blackhawks.

Morrissey recorded a multi-point game on each side of the All-Star Game, which he also attended. The 27-year-old defenseman continues to defy the preseason projections with 11 goals and 44 helpers through 53 appearances in a remarkable campaign thus far. He's added 101 shots on net, 66 hits, 77 blocked shots, 27 PIM and a plus-9 rating while establishing himself as one of the best blueliners in the NHL.