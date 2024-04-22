Morrissey scored a goal on two shots, dished a power-play assist, added two PIM and blocked five shots in Sunday's 7-6 win over the Avalanche in Game 1.

Morrissey rested for the Jets' regular-season finale, but he was as strong as ever before that with two goals and nine helpers over his last eight outings. The momentum carried over into the playoffs as he earned his third straight multi-point effort. Morrissey is likely to see massive minutes on the top pairing and first power-play unit, and his offense will make him a solid choice for fantasy playoff competitions.