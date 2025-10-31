Morrissey scored a goal, added an assist and went plus-3 in Thursday's 6-3 win over the Blackhawks.

Morrissey has logged three multi-point efforts during his four-game point streak. The defenseman is up to a goal and nine assists this year, and all but two of the helpers have come during the streak. The 30-year-old has added 18 shots on net, 23 blocked shots and a plus-11 rating over 11 appearances. He'll remain a consistently strong performer on offense as part of the Jets' high-end offense.