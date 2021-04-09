Morrissey scored a goal on two shots Thursday in a 4-2 win over Montreal. He also produced three blocks and two hits.

Morrissey joined a 3-on-1 rush as the trailer and wired a shot off the post and in to open the scoring just 18 seconds into the game. The 25-year-old has lit the lamp twice in his last three games after scoring just once in his first 36. Morrissey had back-to-back 31-point campaigns coming into 2020-21 and, if available, is a viable waiver-wire add for fantasy managers in need of some punch from the blue line.