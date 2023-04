Morrissey (undisclosed) will not suit up Friday against Detroit, Ken Wiebe of Sportsnet reports.

Winnipeg was expecting a player to be a game-time call and it seems that it was Morrissey. The 28-year-old missed two games earlier this month with a lower-body injury and it's unclear if his absence Friday is related. He has 69 points through 73 games on the year but he's been held scoreless in five straight appearances. Logan Stanley will dress Friday.