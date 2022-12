Morrissey recorded a goal, an assist and a plus-4 rating during Tuesday's 5-1 victory over the visiting Senators.

Morrissey, who scored his first goal in 11 outings, extended his point streak to 10 games Tuesday. The 27-year-old defenseman has compiled 38 points in 31 outings, one better than last season's career-best effort in 79 appearances. Morrissey, who scored on his lone shot Tuesday, has compiled one goal and 12 assists since the point streak started Dec. 4.