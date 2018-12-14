Morrissey scored the overtime winner to go with a power-play assist in Thursday's 5-4 win over Edmonton.

Morrissey needed just 41 seconds to put an end to the extra session courtesy of his fourth goal this season. Three of Morrissey's four goals have come in the month of December, and he also has four assists this month despite playing in only five of a possible seven games due to a lower-body injury.

More News
Our Latest Stories