Morrissey scored a power-play goal on his only shot in Wednesday's 3-1 loss to Toronto.

Morrissey stepped into a slap shot from the point with 2:45 left into the second period to finally get the Jets on the board. It was just the second goal of the year for Morrissey, and his first since March 9, snapping an 11-game drought. The 25-year-old has 17 points in 37 games for the season.