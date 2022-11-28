Morrissey registered three assists in Winnipeg's 7-2 win against Chicago on Sunday.

Morrissey has four goals and 23 points in 20 games this season. He's on a four-game point streak and has only been held off the scoresheet once in his last 11 contests. He's never recorded more than 37 points in a season, so it would be a huge jump for the 27 year old if he's able to maintain his current offensive pace. It wouldn't be surprising if he eventually hits a cold patch and his scoring pace consequently slows, but so far he's been one of the most consistent defensemen in the league.