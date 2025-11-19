Morrissey recorded a goal and an assist in Tuesday's 5-2 win over the Blue Jackets.

Morrissey gave the Jets a 2-1 lead early in the second period with a tip-in, and he'd later assist Kyle Connor's goal in the third period to boost Winnipeg's lead to 4-1. Morrissey only has four goals, but he's among the best playmaking defensemen in the NHL and is up to 17 assists, good for third in the league among blueliners. His ongoing six-game point streak includes three multi-point performances, three goals, seven assists, 10 shots on goal, 12 blocked shots, four hits and a minus-1 rating.