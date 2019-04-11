Jets' Josh Morrissey: Pointless in Game 1
Morrissey logged 17:15 of ice time Wednesday, failing to record a point in a 2-1 loss to St. Louis in Game 1 of the best-of-seven series.
Wednesday was Morrissey's first action since Feb. 24, with the Jets' blueliner having spent the last month plus a few days out of the lineup with an upper-body injury. The 24-year-old found the scoresheet 31 times in 59 games during the regular season, but after a fruitless performance in Game 1, Morrissey will hope to open his playoff account Friday when the two teams meet for Game 2.
