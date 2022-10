Morrissey notched an assist, two PIM and two hits in Friday's 4-1 win over the Rangers.

Morrissey sparked a played midway through the first period that ended with Mark Scheifele netting the opening tally. While not a standout scoring talent, Morrissey has exceeded a 30-point pace in each of the last four campaigns. He's a steady and physical presence on the Jets' blue line, and a role on the power play should give him a solid floor for offense.