Jets' Josh Morrissey: Power-play quarterback
Morrissey collected a pair of power-play assists in a 4-2 loss to Arizona on Tuesday.
Up to six assists in six games, four of Morrissey's helpers have come with the man advantage. He continues to see a boatload of time on Winnipeg's power play, averaging 4:26 of PP TOI through six games, suggesting Morrissey will be given plenty of prime opportunities to produce points in 2019-20.
