Morrissey (lower body) is back at practice Friday, per Mitchell Clinton of the Jets' official site.

Morrissey was hurt blocking a shot in the first period Wednesday versus the Maple Leafs, and did not return. Morrissey is expected to return Saturday when the Jets face the Maple Leafs in the second contest of back-to-back games. Morrissey has seven goals and 33 points in 46 games, as he is headed for the second best season in his NHL career.