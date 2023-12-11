Morrissey notched two assists, four shots on goal, two blocked shots, two PIM and a plus-2 rating in Sunday's 4-2 win over the Ducks.

Morrissey set up the game-tying goal from Morgan Barron as well as the game-winner from Gabriel Vilardi. This was Morrissey's second multi-point effort in a row and his eighth such game of the season. The 28-year-old defenseman has once again been excellent with five tallies, 19 helpers, 63 shots on net, 36 blocked shots, 22 PIM and a plus-11 rating over 26 contests this season.