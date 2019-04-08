Jets' Josh Morrissey: Progressing from injury
Morrissey (upper body) was designated as a "full-go" Monday, Paul Friesen of Winnipeg Sun reports.
Morrissey's absence extended through March and into the end of the season in April, but seems to be progressing from injury. This news doesn't solidify his status for Wednesday's Game 1 against the Blues, but it's a positive sign for the defenseman. The burgeoning defenseman added six goals and 25 helpers -- to complement 10 power-play points -- through 59 games in his third season as a full-time player. As always, expect a definitive word from the team closer to puck drop.
