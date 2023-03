Morrissey contributed two goals and two assists in the Jets' 6-5 shootout loss to the Kings on Tuesday.

This is the third time in 2022-23 that Morrissey has scored a pair of goals, and it's the most points that he's recorded in a single game this season. The 27-year-old entered Tuesday's action working through a bit of an offensively quiet stretch with no goals and three assists over his previous six games. Morrissey has 13 goals and 63 points in 61 contests in 2022-23.