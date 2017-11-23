Jets' Josh Morrissey: Racks up double-digit hits
Morrissey was credited with 10 hits in a 2-1 win over the Kings on Wednesday.
Now with 48 hits this season, Morrissey is no stranger to throwing the body, though the official scorers may have been a little generous in this one (teammate Brandon Tanev racked up seven hits, as well). Nonetheless, that's some prolific production for anyone rostering the rearguard in leagues that count defensive stats, but Morrissey's five points and average power-play time (less than 30 seconds) leave him well off most fantasy radars.
More News
-
Jets' Josh Morrissey: Sees minutes drop versus Minnesota•
-
Jets' Josh Morrissey: Garners assist for Canada•
-
Jets' Josh Morrissey: Playing in Worlds for Canada•
-
Jets' Josh Morrissey: Scores power-play goal in Friday's loss•
-
Jets' Josh Morrissey: Ready to go Friday•
-
Jets' Josh Morrissey: Sustains apparent leg injury Thursday•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...