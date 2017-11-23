Morrissey was credited with 10 hits in a 2-1 win over the Kings on Wednesday.

Now with 48 hits this season, Morrissey is no stranger to throwing the body, though the official scorers may have been a little generous in this one (teammate Brandon Tanev racked up seven hits, as well). Nonetheless, that's some prolific production for anyone rostering the rearguard in leagues that count defensive stats, but Morrissey's five points and average power-play time (less than 30 seconds) leave him well off most fantasy radars.