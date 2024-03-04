Morrissey registered a goal and an assist in the 5-2 win over the Sabres on Sunday.

Morrissey potted his eighth goal of the season to start the third period and tied the game up 2-2. He also added an assist on the Jets first goal, four shots and a plus-1 rating in 24:30 of ice time. This was Morrissey's second multi-point game in a row and his 14th of the season. Fantasy owners should project for Morrissey to maintain his solid offensive performance for the rest of the season - his position on the power play and consistent ice time solidify his value as an every game starter.