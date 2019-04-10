Morrissey (upper body) will return to the lineup for Wednesday's Game 1 against the Blues, NHL.com's Tim Campbell reports.

Morrissey missed the final 20 games of the regular season due to an upper-body injury, but he was a full participant at Monday's practice, which was the first sign that he may be an option Wednesday. The Jets will be happy to have the 24-year-old back on the ice against St. Louis, as he was a steady source of offense from the blue line this season, notching six goals and 31 points in 59 games while averaging over 22 minutes of ice time per contest. Morrissey will skate with Jacob Trouba on the Jets' top pairing during Game 1, and he should also see time on the man advantage.