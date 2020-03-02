Morrissey (upper body) said he'll play in Tuesday's game against the Sabres, Ken Wiebe of The Athletic reports.

Morrissey has missed the last four games, but he logged a full practice Monday and relayed that he's ready to return. The 24-year-old blueliner has been clocking top-pairing minutes (22:53 per game) this year along with power-play time, and he's accrued 29 points -- 11 with the man advantage -- through 61 games.