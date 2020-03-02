Jets' Josh Morrissey: Ready for Tuesday's game
Morrissey (upper body) said he'll play in Tuesday's game against the Sabres, Ken Wiebe of The Athletic reports.
Morrissey has missed the last four games, but he logged a full practice Monday and relayed that he's ready to return. The 24-year-old blueliner has been clocking top-pairing minutes (22:53 per game) this year along with power-play time, and he's accrued 29 points -- 11 with the man advantage -- through 61 games.
