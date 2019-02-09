Jets' Josh Morrissey: Ready to rock
Morrissey (lower body) will return to the lineup for Saturday's game against the Senators, Brian Munz of TSN 1290 Winnipeg reports.
The Jets and fantasy owners will both be happy to have Morrissey back in their lineups Saturday, as he was heating up prior to his one-game absence, picking up one goal and three points in his last four games. The 23-year-old blueliner will return to a prominent role, skating on Winnipeg's top pairing and first power-play unit against Ottawa.
