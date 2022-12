Morrissey generated an assist, blocked two shots and went plus-2 in Thursday's 5-2 win over the Blues.

Morrissey set up the second of Pierre-Luc Dubois' two goals in the game. The 27-year-old Morrissey has assists in three straight games, and he's yet to be held off the scoresheet in consecutive contests this season. The strong start to the campaign has him at five tallies, 23 helpers, 42 shots on net, a plus-9 rating, 26 hits and 39 blocked shots through 25 appearances.