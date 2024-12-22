Morrissey notched a power-play assist, three shots on goal, two PIM and a plus-2 rating in Saturday's 5-0 win over the Wild.

Morrissey had been held off the scoresheet in the prior two games. Before that, he logged eight points in a seven-game span, which included five power-play assists. The 29-year-old defenseman is up to three goals, 28 helpers, 15 power-play points, 73 shots on net, 54 blocked shots, 26 hits, 18 PIM and a plus-9 rating through 35 outings in his usual roles on the top pairing and first power-play unit.