Morrissey said Monday that he remains committed to the Jets amid teammate Connor Hellebuyck's trade request, Mike McIntyre of the Winnipeg Free Press reports.

Morrissey has two years remaining on his current deal with the Jets, who could end up in a rebuild this season if Hellebuyck is ultimately moved. Morrissey has spent the first 11 years of his career in Winnipeg, and his remarks Monday indicate that he doesn't have a desire to leave, even if the team as a whole faces some adversity this season. Morrissey appeared in 77 regular-season games last year and recorded 14 goals, 41 assists, 118 blocked shots, 36 hits and 30 PIM while averaging 24:43 of ice time.