Morrissey (wrist) is considered day-to-day and will miss Tuesday's home clash against the Wild, per Ken Wiebe of The Winnipeg Free Press.

Morrissey will miss his second consecutive game Tuesday after he was injured in Wednesday's clash against the Avalanche. The 31-year-old blueliner was a key part of the Jets' offense to open the new season, as he posted three assists, 12 shots on net and five blocked shots across four appearances prior to going down. His next opportunity to return will be Thursday's road game against the Blackhawks.