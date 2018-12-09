Jets' Josh Morrissey: Returns to lineup Sunday
Morrissey (lower body) will play in Sunday's road game versus the Blues, Ken Wiebe of the Winnipeg Sun reports.
Morrissey missed the last two games. He's having a solid start to the year with 12 points -- five on the power play -- and a plus-5 rating in 26 games. He'll be paired up with Jacob Trouba.
