Morrissey (lower body) won't be in the lineup versus St. Louis on Friday, Mitchell Clinton of the Jets' official site reports reports.

Morrissey will miss his second straight game due to his lower-body problem. The blueliner notched four points between his past six contests prior to getting hurt. Once cleared to play, the Calgary native should get back to logging huge minutes for the Jets and could exceed his current season average (22:59) more often than not.