Jets' Josh Morrissey: Ruled out Tuesday
Morrissey (upper body) won't be an option against the Capitals on Tuesday, Scott Billeck of the Winnipeg Sun reports.
Morrissey will miss his second straight contest due to his upper-body issue, though he is still considered day-to-day. Prior to getting hurt, the blueliner notched seven points, seven hits and six blocks in his previous seven outings. With the Calgary native sidelined, Anthony Bitetto and Tucker Poolman figure to continue holding down the third pairing.
