Jets' Josh Morrissey: Ruled out until April
Morrissey (upper body) will not be in the lineup until early April, a stretch of at least 16 games on the sidelines, Ken Wiebe of the Winnipeg Sun reports.
The Jets' acquisitions of Nathan Beaulieu and Bogdan Kiselevich at the deadline certainly makes a lot of sense given the fact that Morrissey will miss at least a month. Prior to getting hurt, the Calgary native was stuck in a six-game pointless streak and, if his injury lingers, could fail to break that drought until the postseason.
