Morrissey scored once on four shots on goal, in a 4-2 win over Buffalo on Thursday.

It's been an outstanding start to the season for the 27-year-old defenseman. Morrissey has eight goals and 47 points in 42 games, good for a tie for second-place among NHL defensemen with Rasmus Dahlin. His previous career best was 37 points, set last season. Morrissey is on pace for 92 points, which has been accomplished only 26 times by a blueliner, and only once this century, as Roman Josi had 96 points last season.