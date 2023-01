Morrissey scored a goal on three shots, helping the Jets to a 3-2 win over Calgary on Tuesday.

Morrissey scored a goal with a shot in the slot off a nice pass from Kyle Connor to give the Jets a 2-1 lead. This goal continues Morrissey's breakout season, giving him seven goals and 43 points on the season. He is currently second amongst NHL defenceman in points in the 2022-23 campaign.