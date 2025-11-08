Morrissey scored a goal on two shots in Friday's 2-1 loss to the Sharks.

Morrissey buried a quick shot off a faceoff win at 12:34 of the first period. The Jets held that 1-0 lead for all of 1:12 before Macklin Celebrini tied the game, which then settled into a stalemate until Will Smith's third-period tally tipped it in favor of the Sharks. Morrissey has gotten on the scoresheet in six of the last seven games, and in total, he has two goals, 10 assists, 25 shots on net, 27 blocked shots and a plus-9 rating through 14 appearances. He'll continue to be one of the most reliable scoring blueliners in fantasy while playing on a strong team.