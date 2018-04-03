Jets' Josh Morrissey: Scores Monday
Morrissey registered a goal against Ottawa on Monday.
Morrissey has goals in consecutive games for the first time this season, giving him sevon total on the year. While the blueliner may not be an offensive force, he is averaging 20:31 of ice time and recorded his second straight 20-plus point campaign.
