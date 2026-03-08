Morrissey scored the game-winning goal, registered an assist and fired five shots on net in Saturday's 3-2 overtime win over Vancouver.

Morrissey played the hero in Saturday's contest with the game-winning goal less than two minutes into the extra period. Saturday's contest marked Morrissey's return to the lineup after he sustained an upper-body injury in Canada's first game of round-robin play at the Olympics. With the Jets, the 30-year-old blueliner has 11 goals, 44 points, 109 shots on net and 94 blocked shots across 57 games this season. He profiles as a high-level fantasy option among defensemen for the remainder of the regular season as the Jets push for a Wild Card spot in the Western Conference.